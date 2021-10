(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Two Iranian women referees were chosen to officiate at the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualification.

The competition in Group D will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from October 18 to 24.

Myanmar, UAE, Guam and Lebanon will compete for one spot in the final round.

Saltanat Norouzi will officiate in the event as referee and Bahare Seifi Nahavandi has been chosen as assistant.