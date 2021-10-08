Hungarian forward Futacs linked with Esteghlal [Report]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Marko Futacs has been linked with a move to Esteghlal football team of Iran.

The 31-year-old player started his playing career at Werder Bremen II in 2009 and has also played at Portsmouth, Leicester City, Hajduk Split, and FehÃ©rvÃ¡r.

The striker has most recently played at Hungarian club Zalaegerszegi.

Esteghlal forwards Mehdi Ghaedi and Cheick Diabate left the team at the end of the last season.

Esteghlal will attempt to end its nine-year title drought in Iran Professional League this upcoming season.