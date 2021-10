121 views

Tasnim – DOHA, Esteghlal midfielder Farshid Esmaeili joined Al-Arabi of Qatar football team.

The 27-year-old player played for Esteghlal six years but they parted ways at the end of the last season.

Esmaeili has been hired as a replacement for his countryman Mehrdad Mohammadi who has been sidelined for six months due to a knee injury.