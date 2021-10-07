574 views

AFC – DUBAI, The-AFC.com took a look at the players who could make a difference for their teams in Group A over the coming two Matchdays of the 2022 World Cup qualification.

In a team packed to the brim with attacking talent, there is perhaps no Team Melli player in better goalscoring form than FC Porto spearhead Mehdi Taremi.

Pivotal in last monthâ€™s 3-0 win over Iraq, his booming header against Liverpool in last weekâ€™s UEFA Champions League action was his 51st goal in less than 100 matches since moving to Portugal in 2019 and there is nothing to suggest the 29-year-old striker is even close to slowing down.

Iran is scheduled to meet the UAE in Dubai on Thursday and will host South Korea in Tehran five days later.