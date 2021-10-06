Feyenoord winger Jahanbakhsh admits leaving Brighton frustrated

336 views

Alireza Jahanbakhsh admits he left Brighton with unfinished business.

The Iranian winger spent three seasons at the AMEX before joiningÂ FeyenoordÂ in the summer.

Jahanbakhsh toldÂ Fox Sports: “Obviously I tried to settle down, the Premier League is a different league, it was a different country,” he said.

“Unfortunately at the end of the [first] season the manager changed. The new manager came in with a new mindset, new system, the way they wanted to play did not really use the wingers that much.

“Then it became a bit more difficult at the time. I am always working hard.

“At the end of the second season, I had other opportunities to try somewhere else [away from Brighton]. But they didn’t want me to leave the club because they thought I can be more important and play more games.

“At the beginning of last season it went well, I played quite a good amount of games, it went really well but then again a lot of up and downs.

“This summer I had to make a decision, I had to move on and try my chance somewhere else. I am very happy with my decision and I am enjoying my time here inÂ Feyenoord.”