2022 World Cup Qualifiers: UAE vs Iran [Preview]

FirstSportz.com – DUBAI, UAE will go head to head against Iran in the third round of the Asian and Pacific 2022 World Cup Qualifiers which is all set to recommence from this Thursday, 7th October.

Both the teams will be ready to play their third match in the round.

UAE has not lost any of their matches in the third round but neither have they won any matches. They are currently in third place in the table with two draws in two matches. After a goalless draw against Lebanon in their first match, the UAE went on to face Syria. Ali Mabkhout opened the scoring for the UAE as early as in the 11th minute of the game and they were in cruise control to secure a narrow win against Syria, but a goal from Mahmoud Al Baher at the 64th minute put them level. Both the teams failed to create any crucial chances after the 64th minute in the game which resulted in a 1-1 draw, with each team going home with one point.

Iran has been putting up a great display of football in the third round of the qualifiers as they seem determined to reach their destination which is the 2022 Qatar World Cup. They have won both of their matches and are currently at the top of the table with 6points in their name. Their last match against Iraq was a great success as they managed to secure a comfortable 3-0 win. The Iranian forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh opened the scoring at the 2nd minute of the game to put his team 1-0 ahead in the game, to which later on in the 69th Mehdi Taremi added to make it 2-0. Not 3mins after being subbed Ali Gholizadeh scored the third goal of the match to put the final nail in the coffin for Iraq, ending the match 3-0.

Venue

The match between UAE and Iran will be played in Zabeel Stadium, the home ground of the UAE. The stadium is quite small and has a capacity of 8,439.

Prediction

Iran has been currently in terrific form and they look pretty determined to reach their destination although UAE will not give in easily as they will also be looking for the crucial 3 points of the match. The prediction for the match is UAE 1 â€“ 3 Iran.