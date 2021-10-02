Kuala Lumpur City ink partnerhip with five-time Iranian champions Foolad Sepahan SC

24 views

Stadium Astro – KUALA LUMPUR, Kuala Lumpur City has signed a historic agreement with Iranian Pro Gulf League club Foolad Mobarekh Sepahan SC.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked on Saturday in a virtual meeting involving, among others, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Malaysia Ali Asghar Mohammadi, Sepahan president Mohammad Reza Saket, KL City CEO Stanley Bernard, and KL City head coach Bojan Hodak.

According to Stanley, it was the first-of-its-kind agreement between Malaysian and Iranian clubs, and represented the latest in a series of moves by the Malaysian Super League side, who recently finished sixth in the league, to absorb the best-practice lessons of successful international football clubs.

The deal would see significant benefits accruing to both football clubs, including the possibility of a friendly match and player transfers between them.

Sepahan, who finished second in the latest Persian Gulf Pro League season, won the domestic league five times, lifted the Hazfi Cup four times and reached the AFC Champions League final once in 2007.

The Iranian club also signed a similar cooperation agreement with Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg earlier this year.