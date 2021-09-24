Taremi scores golazo in win against Gil Vicente [VIDEO]

457 views

RMC Sport – BARCELOS, Iranian Porto striker Mehdi Taremi stood out on Friday with a superb goal against Gil Vicente.

The strike from more than 40 meters deceived the slightly advanced opposing goalkeeper.

During the eye-opening sequence, Taremi had Two touches of the ball and a 40-meter missile that ended in the opponent’s net.Â With this, Mehdi Taremi scored one of the best goals of the start of the season.

Lurking in the center circle in the 9th minute, the Iranian international intercepted a soft pass to an opposing defender.Â A touch of the ball followed by another to strike and surprise Zigah Frelih, the opposing goalkeeper who was well off his line.Â

Gil Vincente equalized through Samuel Lino on the 24th minute.

FC Porto were able to put the game to bed with a brilliant free-kick from Sergio Olivera in the 89th minute.

With another three points secured for Sergio Coneiciao’s team, Porto currently sits in 2nd place in the standings after 3 rounds.