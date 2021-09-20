Sayyadmanesh scores as FC Zorya defeats FC Chornomorets Odesa [VIDEO]

102 views

90 Minutes – LUHANSK, FC Zorya Luhansk defeated FC Chornomorets Odesa 3-0 in the 8th round of the Ukrainian Premier League.

FC Zorya opened the scoring in the 2nd minute through Vladyslav Kabayev.

The score was doubled just before the break when a penalty was awarded to the home side on the 40th minute which was converted by Oleksandr Hladkyy.

The score was put out of reach for Odesa when substitute Allahyar Sayyadmanesh made a strong run that saw him cut through the defence and pass the keeper, finishing nicely to make the score 3-0 to Zorya.