FIFA Futsal World Cup: Iran lose to Argentina, will face Uzbekistan in Round of 16 [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – VILNIUS, Iran were defeated against Argentina 2-1 in their last match in the preliminary round of the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup on Monday.

In the match held at the Avia Solutions Group Arena in Vilnius, Lithuania, Leandro Cuzzolino scored for Argentina in the 24th minute and Damian Satazzone made the scoreboard 2-0 three minutes later.

Iran captain Aliasghar Hassanzadeh pulled a goal back in the 30th minute. Iran put the defending champions under pressure to equalize the match and with one minute remaining, Hassanzadeh leveled the score from the set piece but the referee disallowed his goal.

Iran qualified for Round of 16 was second team in Group F after two wins against Serbia and the U.S. and a defeat against Argentina.

Iran will meet Uzbekistan in an all Asian clash on Friday in Round of 16 while Argentina face Paraguay in an all South American affair.