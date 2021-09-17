Milad Mohammadi joins AEK Athens

135 views

Tehran Times – ATHENS, Iran international winger Milad Mohammadi joined Greek football team AEK Athens on Friday.

The free agent has joined AEK on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Mohammadi has joined his countrymen Karim Ansarifard and Ehsan Hajisafi in the Greek team.

The 27-year-old player started his playing career in his homeland Rah Ahan in 2014 and joined Russian team Akhmat Grozny after two years.

In 2019, he signed for Belgian top-flight team Gent and left them after two years as a free-agent player.

Mohammadi represented Iran national football team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup.