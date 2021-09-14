2021 ACL: Tractor fall short against Al Nassr [VIDEO]

42 views

Tehran Times – DOHA, Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr beat Iran’s Tractor 1-0 in the 2021 AFC Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday.

The Saudi Pro League side join fellow Riyadh side Al Hilal SFC and Iranâ€™s Persepolis in the next round, with one of two Emirati sides Sharjah SC and Al Wahda FSCC to round off the West Zoneâ€™s quarter-finalists.

Vincent Aboubakar scored the only goal of the match in the 11th minute in Dohaâ€™s Khalifa International Stadium.

Iranâ€™s Esteghlal also lost to Saudi Arabiaâ€™s Al Hilal 2-0 Monday night.