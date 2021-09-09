Iran squad departs for 2021 Futsal World Cup

127 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national futsal team departed Tehran on Thursday to take part in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Iran is in Group F along with the USA, Serbia, and Argentina. Iran lost to the USA at the 1992 FIFA Futsal World Cup and failed to win a bronze medal.

The 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup will be the ninth FIFA Futsal World Cup, the quadrennial international futsal championship contested by the men’s national teams of the member associations of FIFA.

The competition will be held in Lithuania from September 12 to October 3.

Hossein Tayyebi, Iranâ€™s key player, will miss the preliminary round due to a rib injury but will be added to the team if Iran qualifies for the next stage.