2022 WCQ: Skocic names 27-man list for Syria match

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team coach Dragan Skocic announced his 27-man list for Syria match in the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3.

Iran will host Syria in Group A in Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium on Thursday.

South Korea, the UAE, Iraq and Lebanon are also in the group.

Group B consists of Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, China and Oman.

Group winners and runners-up will qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The third teams will play a two-legged playoff. The winners then advance to an inter-confederation playoff, to be played June 2022.