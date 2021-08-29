Sayyadmanesh assist helps Zorya defeat Vorskla [VIDEO]

95 views

Suspilne.media – LUHANSK, In the sixth round of the Ukrainian Premier League, Luhansk’s Zorya defeated Vorskla Poltava and won 1-0 at Zaporizhia’s Slavutych Arena.

The first half saw the hosts create several chances, however they failed to score and went into the break goalless.

Zorya made changes in the second half, bringing on Iranian attackers Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Sahab Zahedi on the 60th minute. Their push to go forward then saw Raymond Owusu join the attack on the 79th minute.

Luhansk eventually scored the only goal of the match, when on the 83rd minute Allahyar Sayyadmanesh received Shahab Zahedi’s deflected shot, and then crossed from the right flank to meet Raymond Owusu who finished right in front of the goal.

This was Zorya’s third victory of the season, bringing them to 10 points and remaining in seventh place. Vorskla falls to 5th place.