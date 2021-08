203 views

A Bola – PORTO, FC Porto returned to winning ways as they hosted Arouca at the Estádio do Dragão.

Sérgio Conceição’s team scored 3 unanswered goals and collected three important points.

FC Porto’s goals were scored by Mateus Uribe (24), Mehdi Taremi (34), and Ivan Marcano (64).

After four rounds in the Liga Portugal Bwin, FC Porto currently sits in first place, while rivals Benfica and Sporting Lisbon both have a game in hand.