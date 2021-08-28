Alipour with an assist as Maritimo lose to Estoril [VIDEO]

83 views

Maisfetuebol.iol.pt – ESTORIL, Newly promoted Estoril Praia defeated visitors Maritimo 2-1 in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The champions of last years second division defeated MarÃ­timo, who returns to Funchal with no points.

The home side opened the scoring on the 28th minute through Miguel Crespo.

MarÃ­timo’s reaction was not immediate, and just before the break on the 45th minute, a long ball was received nicely by Alipour. The Iranian striker laid off a nice pass for Caludio Winck to finish, bringing the score level at the half.

In the second half, it was the hosts who would strike again, with Chiquinho scoring on the 59th minute.