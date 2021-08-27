Persepolis completes signing of Reza Asadi

(No Ratings Yet)

9 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football club completed the signing of Reza Asadi on Friday.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has penned a one-year contract with Persepolis for an undisclosed fee.

Asadi was previously a member of the Austrian team St. PÃ¶lten last season.

He has also played for Naft, Saipa, and Tractor.

He is Persepolisâ€™ fourth signing in the summer. The Iranian giants have previously completed the signing of Nassaji winger Alireza Dehghani, Gol Gohar defender Alireza Ebrahimi and Padideh defender Ali Nemati.