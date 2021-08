46 views

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Shahriyar Moghanlou joined Sepahan football team on Wednesday.

The forward has penned a three-year deal with Sepahan for an undisclosed fee.

Santa Clara swapped Moghanlou for Mohammad Mohebbi.

Moghanlou played on loan for Persepolis last season.

Persepolis tried to make his deal permanent but failed to pay the Portuguese team the release clause.