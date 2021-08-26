Azmoun scores winner as Zenit defeat CSKA [VIDEO]

239 views

Sportal.bg – ST PETERSBURG, ZenitÂ St. Petersburg beatÂ CSKAÂ MoscowÂ 1-0Â in the sixth round of the RussianÂ PremierÂ League.Â

The only goal in the match was scored byÂ Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun.Â

Azmoun, who has recently been linked with a move toÂ Lyon, scored the only goal of the match in the 82nd minute after a linking up withÂ Artyom Dzyuba.

ZenitÂ has not lost in 15 consecutive matches against their rivals from the capital.

The victory allowed Sergei Semak’s team to remain in first place in the standings with 14 points.Â