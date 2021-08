Azmoun scores winner as Zenit defeat CSKA [VIDEO]

239 views

Sportal.bg – ST PETERSBURG, Zenit St. Petersburg beat CSKA Moscow 1-0 in the sixth round of the Russian Premier League.

The only goal in the match was scored by Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun.

Azmoun, who has recently been linked with a move to Lyon, scored the only goal of the match in the 82nd minute after a linking up with Artyom Dzyuba.

Zenit has not lost in 15 consecutive matches against their rivals from the capital.

The victory allowed Sergei Semak’s team to remain in first place in the standings with 14 points.