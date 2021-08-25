Milad Mohammadi and KAA Gent dissolve contract by mutual agreement

329 views

Voetbalkrant – GHENT, The Iranian defender arrived in Ghent during the summer of 2019 on a free transfer from Akhmat Grozny.Â Two seasons later, his story was written at AA Gent.

AA Gent has officially announced that the contract withÂ Milad MohammadiÂ has been dissolved by mutual agreement.Â

Last season, the 27-year-old left back was a fixture with the Buffalos.Â However, with the arrival of Christopher Operi, the Iranian international with 37 caps for his country no longer appears in the plans of head coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck.

In his two seasons at the club,Â MohammadiÂ woreÂ the AA Gent shirt 65 times, scoring two goals and contributing seven assists.