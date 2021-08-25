Ayanda Patosi to return to Foolad next season

7 views

Soccerladuma.co.za – CAPE TOWN, Ayanda Patosi is back in South Africa after helping his overseas club to a victory in the cup competition.

Patosi, who has been impressive with his performances for Iranian club Foolad Khuzestan, guided the team to a historic first-ever Hazfi Cup title earlier this month.

The 28-year-old has been influential in creating and scoring goals for Foolad, and despite attracting interest from a number of clubs in Europe, the midfielder will be returning to the Iranian football outfit for the last year of his contract with the club.

“Ayanda Patosi is an important member of Foolad and he is respected at the club and in Iran in general. He is one of the top performers for his club and they don’t want to lose him” said the source.

“When he joined the club last year, he signed a two-year contract. So, he is left with one year on the deal. He is currently back in South Africa as the club is on a break after winning the cup,” the source added.