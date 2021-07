66 views

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Sepahan forward Sajad Shahbazzadeh became the top scorer of the 20th edition of the Iran Professional League (IPL).

Shahbazzadeh scored 20 goals in the league.

He is followed by Gol Gohar striker Godwin Mensha who scored 14 goals, two goals more than Tractor forward Mohammad Abbaszadeh.

Persepolis football team won the title Friday night for the fifth time in a row.

Sepahan and Esteghlal finished in second and third place, respectively.