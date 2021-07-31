Hossein Kanaanizadegan leaves Persepolis

101 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis international defender Hossein Kanaanizadegan said he will continue his footballing career in Qatar Stars League next season.

Kannanizadegan was one of Persepolis’ key players, helping the Reds win the Iran Professional League (IPL) for the fifth time in a row.

The 27-year-old center-back has reportedly reached an agreement with Qatari club Al-Ahli.

“I had promised the fans to stay with the team until the end of the season. Now, I announce that I will leave Persepolis to play in Qatar,” Kanaani said.