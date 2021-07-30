IPL: Persepolis claim title for fifth successive time [VIDEO]

102 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defeated Paykan 2-0 to win Iran Professional League (IPL) for the fifth successive time.

Mehdi Abdi and Ahmad Nourollahi scored twice in the first half at the Shahr-e Qods Stadium in Tehran.

In Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Sepahan defeated Esteghlal 2-1. Reza Mirzaei and Sajad Shahbazzadeh scored for Sepahan. Mehdi Mehdipour pulled a goal back in the added time.

Also, Sanat Naft defeated already-relegated Machine Sazi 2-1 in Abadan.

Aluminum lost to Naft Masjed Soleyman 1-0 in Arak.

Gol Gohar shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Nassaji in Sirjan.

Zob Ahan suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Mes in Isfahan.

Padideh and Foolad played out a goalless draw in Mashhad.

And in Tabriz, Saipa lost to Tractor 5-1 and were relegated from IPL.

Persepolis finished the 20th edition of the IPL with 67 points, two points above Sepahan. Esteghlal came third with 56 points.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein