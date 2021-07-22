Europa Conference League: Ansarifard scores as AEK lose to VeleÅ¾ [VIDEO]

70 views

Bhrt.ba – SARAJEVO, At the Grbavica Stadium in Sarajevo, home side VeleÅ¾ Mostar defeated Greek side AEK with a result of 2: 1 in the 2nd qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

VeleÅ¾ entered the match offensively and the pressure was visible from the first minutes.

However, the guests took the lead in the 12th minute with a goal from the experienced Iranian national team player Karim Ansarifard.

Two minutes later, Omar PrÅ¡eÅ¡ scored an incredible goal from a great distance bringing VeleÅ¾ a much-needed equalizer.

In the 42nd minute, Ansarifard appeared to double the lead for AEK but the goal was ruled out. Replays did suggest that the goal was valid, however, with no VAR implemented, the decision stood.

In the 52nd minute, a foul was committed on PrÅ¡eÅ¡ in the middle of the field. VeleÅ¾’s players took the free-kick quickly, which saw DÅ¾enan ZajmoviÄ‡ scoring the winner for VeleÅ¾.