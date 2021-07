Europa Conference League: Ansarifard scores as AEK lose to VeleÅ¾ [VIDEO]

70 views

Bhrt.ba – SARAJEVO, At the Grbavica Stadium in Sarajevo, home side Velež Mostar defeated Greek side AEK with a result of 2: 1 in the 2nd qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

Velež entered the match offensively and the pressure was visible from the first minutes.

However, the guests took the lead in the 12th minute with a goal from the experienced Iranian national team player Karim Ansarifard.

Two minutes later, Omar Pršeš scored an incredible goal from a great distance bringing Velež a much-needed equalizer.

In the 42nd minute, Ansarifard appeared to double the lead for AEK but the goal was ruled out. Replays did suggest that the goal was valid, however, with no VAR implemented, the decision stood.

In the 52nd minute, a foul was committed on Pršeš in the middle of the field. Velež’s players took the free-kick quickly, which saw Dženan Zajmović scoring the winner for Velež.