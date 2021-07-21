UEFA: Mehdi Taremi strike nominated for best goal of the season [VOTE]

162 views

A Bola – NYON, Mehdi Taremi’s spectacular strike against Chelsea in the Champions League has been nominated.

The voting for the best goal of the 2020/21 season is taking place on the UEFA website in the various competitions organized by the governing body of European football.

Among those chosen are the goals of Patrick Schick, Dele Alli, Paul Pogba, and Mehdi Taremi, who scored a memorable bicycle kick in FC Porto’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the Champions League.

Nominees in full

Medhi Taremi (Chelsea 0-1 PORTO)

UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg, 13/04/2021

Patrik Schick (Scotland 0-2 CZECH REPUBLIC â€“ second goal)

UEFA EURO 2020 group stage, 14/06/2021

Kemar Roofe (Standard LiÃ¨ge 0-2 RANGERS)

UEFA Europa League group stage, 22/10/2020

Florian Wirtz (Netherlands 1-2 GERMANY â€“ first goal)

UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-final, 06/06/2021

Dele Alli (TOTTENHAM 4-0 Wolfsberg)

UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg, 24/02/2021

Lorenzo Insigne (Belgium 1-2 ITALY)

UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final, 02/07/2021

Paul Pogba (FRANCE 3-3 Switzerland)

UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16, 28/06/2021

Sarah Zadrazil (Chelsea 4-1 BAYERN)

UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final second leg, 02/05/2021

FerrÃ£o (BARÃ‡A 2-0 Dobovec)

UEFA Futsal Champions League quarter-final, 28/04/2021

Paulinho (BRAGA 3-3 Leicester City)

UEFA Europa League group stage, 26/11/2020

Videos of the best goals are available on the UEFA website, and voting ends next Wednesday.

Vote now here:

https://www.uefa.com/goal-of-the-season/?utm_campaign=gots-2021&utm_medium=app&utm_source=ntc-app