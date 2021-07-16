Hazfi Cup: Esteghlal defeats Persepolis on penalties [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal defeated Persepolis football team in Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals on Thursday.

Two teams shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

On penalties, Esteghlal defeated Persepolis 4-3 and advanced to the Hazfi Cup semis.

Foolad also defeated Sepahan 5-4 in Ahvaz in the penalty shootout.

In Sirjan, Gol Gohar defeated Aluminum Arak 3-1. Moein Abbasian was on target in the 10th minute for Aluminum.

Reza Shekari equalized the match in the 72nd minute. Ahmad Reza Zendehrouh made it 2-1 from the penalty spot in the 85th minute and Saeid Sadeghi scored Gol Gohar’s third goal in the injury time.

Esteghlal is the most decorated football team in Hazfi Cup, winning the titles seven times.