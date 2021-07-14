422 views

Green Street Hammers – LONDON, The West Ham midfield has been the core of the team’s attacking system since David Moyes returned to the club in December 2019.

The attacking element of the midfield has been growing under the current manager, especially with Jesse Lingard’s dazzling performances last season and Saïd Benrahma expected to shine in the starting line-up.

Despite technical solid displays and a reliable counter-attacking system, the midfield still needs a player who can make threatening runs and score goals from different angles. Sardar Azmoun would fit the bill perfectly.

Azmoun, a 26-year-old Iranian international who plays for Zenit St. Petersburg, has been dubbed “The Iranian Messi” due to his well-rounded style of play and goal scoring. Azmoun has been playing in Russia since he was a teenager and has taken the top flight by storm over the last three years.

His time with Zenit has seen him draw comparisons to Zlatan Ibrahimović and fellow compatriot Ali Daei. This is mainly due to his creative style of play, speed, dribbling ability, and goals. Azmoun is coming off a strong 2020 season, having scored 19 goals in 24 games and being named Russian Premier League Player of the Season.

West Ham United should look to sign the “Iranian Messi”

He also led the league in goals in 2019, hitting the net 17 times. Adding Azmoun to West Ham’s system would allow for a more direct and easy-flowing attack. He would be best deployed as a number 10, as he would feed straight passes to the forwards or carry the ball himself.

He can play into vacant spaces, often calling for the ball when he is open and using a burst of acceleration to cut through a defense. He scores goals from various angles and with different techniques, but his heading ability in the box is a crucial strength.

Sardar Azmoun has gained a reputation for being a bright talent in football, and it will only be a matter of time before he heads to a major European league. With one year left on his contract with Zenit and his undeniable potential, West Ham should look to snap up this midfield maestro this summer.