Iran goalkeeper Payam Niazmand joins Portimonense

Tehran Times – PORTIMAO, Iran international football team and Sepahan goalkeeper Payam Niazmand joined Portuguese football club Portimonense on Monday.
He has joined the Primeira Liga side on a three-year contract.
The 26-year-old custodian started his goalkeeping career in 2015 with the Iranian team Paykan and joined Sepahan after three years.
He is also Iran national team third-choice goalkeeper.
Niazmand has a release clause worth â‚¬10 million in his contract with the Portuguese team.
Iran first-choice goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand also joined Portuguese club Boavista from Belgian team Antwerp on loan on Saturday.