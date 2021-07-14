IPL: Nassaji survives, Machine Sazi relegated [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – GHAEMSHAHR, Nassaji edged past Padideh 1-0 to move six points clear of the relegation zone in Iran Professional League (IPL).

Amir Mahdi Janmaleki scored the sole goal of the match in the 14th minute in Ghaemshahr.

Nassaji needs just one draw out of its three matches to remain in IPL.

In Masjed Soleyman, Zob Ahan did a great job, beating Naft 3-2. Vahid Mohammadzadeh (25th-penalty), Sina Asadbeigi (43rd) and Peyman Ranjbari (45th) scored for Zob Ahan.

Sasan Hosseini and Emad Mirjavan were on target for Naft Masjed Soleyman.

Zob Ahan is three points above the relegation zone.

And in Rafsanjan, Mes was held to a 1-1 draw by Paykan. Ebrahim Salehi gave visiting Paykan a lead in the 30th minute and Aghil Ka’bi equalized the match four minutes later.

Machine Sazi will not survive a drop to the First Division if the team wins its next three matches.