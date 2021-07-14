Feyenoord interested in Alireza Jahanbakhsh [Report]

1 views

Tasnim – ROTTERDAM, Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is reportedly a target for Eredivisie side Feyenoord.

Rotterdam media sources said Jahanbakhsh is a target for Feyenoord as the team faces selling Steven Berghuis this summer.

Ajax is going to sign Berghuis, formerly of Watford, and an agreement is close.

It is as yet unclear whether it will be a loan deal or Jahanbakhsh will make an outright switch to Rotterdam.

Jahanbakhsh has already shown his displeasure in the English Premier League with his lack of playing time.