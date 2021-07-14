Alireza Faghani to referee Tehran derby

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iranian international football referee Alireza Faghani will take charge of Persepolis vs Esteghlal in Tehran derby on Thursday.

The Iranian giants will lock horn in quarterfinals round of Hazfi Cup in Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium.

Faghani will be assisted by Mohammadreza Mansouri and Mohammadreza Abolfazli.

Mohammadhossein Zahedifar is the fourth official.

This is for the first time Faghani is going to officiate a match in Iran since moving to Australia in September 2019 for the family reasons.

Faghani officiated at FIFA World Cup Russia 2018. He has also officiated at the 2015 FIFA Club World Cup Final and 2016 Olympic football final match.