Tasnim – ATHENS, Greek football giant AEK Athens has reportedly shown interest in signing Iran football captain Ehsan Hajsafi.

The 31-year-old winger, who currently plays for Iranian team Sepahan, was a member of Greek football team Olympiacos in 2018.

Now, AEK wants to hire him, iefimerida.gr reported.

Hajsafi’s countryman Karim Ansarifard also plays for AEK.