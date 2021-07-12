Beiranvand prepared to help Boavista

93 views

Desporto.Sapo.pt – PORTO, The Iranian goalkeeper was recently officially announced as reinforcement for the chessmen.

“I am very happy with this new challenge in my career. I was very well received by everyone at the club and I loved the stadium. I’m sure we’ll have a good season and I feel ready to help the team in whatever it takes”, said the 28-year-old goalkeeper in statements published on the ‘checkered’ official website.

Alireza Beiranvand was loaned by Belgian Antwerp until the end of 2021/22, following four seasons at Persepolis, where he was four-time Iranian champion and shared a dressing room with forwards Mehdi Taremi and Ali Alipour.

“It’s my first time in Portugal and in the city of Porto. I have been treated very well and I feel very happy with the choice I made. I have some compatriots playing here in Portugal and I had Carlos Queiroz as coach for the Iran national team, so I will never feel alone in Portugal”, he said, after 12 games played by Antwerp.

Born in Khorramabad, Alireza Beiranvand arrived at the most titled club in that Asian country from Naft Tehran, at a time when he was already a frequent presence in the calls of the Iran national team, which was guided by Carlos Queiroz, from 2011 to 2019.

“My life has been a long journey. In fact, I’ve been working on a film in my country about my life. I went through difficult times, fought a lot, worked a lot and now I feel enormous pride for having reached this level”, he praised.

The goalkeeper is Boavista’s bet to compete with Brazilian Rafael Bracali and João Gonçalves in the ‘checkered’ goal, making up for the departure of Léo Jardim who ended the loan and returned to French champion Lille.

“I already know that Boavista fans are very warm. They are always the 12th player in a team and it is very important to have their support during the season. I promise to always give my best and do everything in my power to help the club”, noted Alireza Beiranvand, whose signing broke popularity records on social networks.

Fonte do Boavista told Lusa news agency that, in the first 24 hours since the acquisition was announced, the club’s Instagram account received 10,000 new followers, up 15% from the total number, while the publication on the Iranian’s arrival pulverized previous maximums of interactions, likes, shares and reach on the page.

The ‘checkers’ kick off the 2021/22 season on July 25th, when they visit the stadium of the first division of the Maritimo in the first round of the League Cup.