IPL: Persepolis, Sepahan victorious [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis and Sepahan football teams defeated their rivals at the Matchday 27 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

In Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Persepolis defeated Aluminum 2-0 courtesy of goals from Shahriar Moghanlou and Mehdi Torabi in the first half.

In Isfahan, Sepahan beat Sanat Naft 4-1 at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

Sajad Shabazzadeh netted a brace and Ezatollah Pourghaz and Mohammadreza Hosseini scored each for Sepahan.

Reza Khaleghifar scored the only goal of the visiting team.

Tractor edged past Gol Gohar 1-0 in Tabriz thanks to Mohammad Abbaszadeh’s late goal.

Foolad defeated almost-relegated Machine Sazi 1-0 in Ahvaz. Mohammad Abshak scored the winning goal just eight minutes into the match.

Earlier in the day, Esteghlal defeated struggling Saipa 2-0. Arsalan Motahari scored two late goals for the Blues.

With three weeks left, Persepolis remain top of the table with 58 points, two points above Sepahan.