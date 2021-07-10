Iran goalkeeper Beiranvand joins Boavista

237 views

Observador.pt – PORTO, Iranian international goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was loaned to Boavista by Belgian club Antwerp until the end of the season.

Alireza Beiranvand, 28, made 12 appearances for Antwerp in 2020/21, following four seasons at Persepolis, for which he was four-time Iranian champion and shared a dressing room with FC Porto forward Mehdi Taremi and Marítimo’s Ali Alipour.

The natural guardian of Khorramabad arrived at Iran’s most titled club from Naft Tehran, at a time when he was already a frequent call-up of the selection of Iran guided by Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, between 2011 and 2019.

He was also Iran’s best player in 2019 and has 44 caps having participated in the last two editions of the Asian Cup, in 2015 and 2019. In addition, he gained interest during the 2018 World Cup after saving a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo in the 1-1 tie between Iran and Portugal in the third and final round of Group B, in Saransk, Russia.

The goalkeeper is part of Boavista’s plan and he will compete with Brazilian Rafael Bracali and João Gonçalves in the ‘checkered’ goal.

Alireza Beiranvand becomes the second reinforcement of João Pedro Sousa’s formation for 2021/22, after having already triggered the purchase option clause of Brazilian defender Nathan, which evolved last season by the concession of Vasco da Gama.