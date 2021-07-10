2021 ACL Round of 16: Tractor to meet Al Nassr in Qatar

59 views

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, Iranâ€™s Tractor football team will play Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia in Qatar in Round of 16 of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

The match was originally scheduled to be held at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sept. 14 but the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced that the match should be played in a neutral venue.

According to the media reports, Al Nassr have chosen Qatar as the third country for the match.

Esteghlal will have to announce a neutral country for the match against Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the same round.