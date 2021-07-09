Alireza Faghani to officiate IPL matches [Report]

88 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, International referee Alireza Faghani will travel to Iran to officiate at the Iran Professional League (IPL).

The 43-year-old referee, who migrated to Australia for family reasons in 2019, has shown his readiness to officiate in IPL in the final weeks of the competition.

Persepolis, Sepahan, and Esteghlal are currently favorites to win the IPL title whilst football stadiums in Iran have not yet been equipped with VAR systems so far.

Faghani’s return to the IPL can help ease pressure on the current Iranian referees.

He is also a nominee to officiate the upcoming Hazfi Cup match between Esteghlal and Persepolis scheduled for July 15th.