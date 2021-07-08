Iranian goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh signs for Ponferradina [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – PONFERRADA, SD Ponferradina have completed the signing of Iranian international goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has joined the Spanish Segunda Division side from Portuguese club Maritimo.

Abedzadeh started his professional career in Orange County SC in the United States in 2011 and after a year he joined Iranian giants Persepolis.

Abedzadeh joined Portuguese club Barreirense in 2016 and was transferred to Maritimo after a season.

Abedzadeh was an unused substitute in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.


