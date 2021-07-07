Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand signs for Boavista

358 views

Maisfutebol.iol.pt – PORTO, The Iranian goalkeeper who will reinforce the squad, had also defended Ronaldo’s penalty at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Boavista is about to reinforce their defense with the addition of Iranian international goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in a deal that involves a loan with a purchase option, according toÂ Maisfutebol.

The 28-year-old player, Iran’s regular first-team player, left Antwerp’s camp this Wednesday to travel to Portugal until the end of the week.

Beiranvand was the goalkeeper who defended Iran’s colors at the 2018 World Cup, and even defended a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo, in the match between the Iranians and the Portuguese in the group stage of the competition, in Russia.

Last season, Beiranvand played 12 games for Antwerp, in his first season with the Belgian club.

In his native country, Alireza Beiranvand represented Naft Tehran from 2011 to 2016, having then moved to Persepolis, from 2016 to 2020, at a club where she played with Mehdi Taremi, current FC Porto forward.Â He has 44 games for the main national team in his country.

The player’s manager shared a photo this evening on social networks with the signing of a contract with Boavista.