AFC Womenâ€™s Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Iran drawn into Group G

141 views

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran learned their opponents at the AFC Womenâ€™s Asian Cup India 2022 in the draw for the Qualifiers held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

The Iranian team have been drawn along with Jordan and Bangladesh in Group G.

The 28 teams were drawn into four groups of four and four groups of three, with the winners of each group clinching their place in the AFC Womenâ€™s Asian Cup India 2022, scheduled to take place from January 20 to February 6.

Defending champions Japan, 2018 runners-up Australia and third-placed China PR as well as hosts India have already qualified for the Finals, which will see an expanded 12 teams competing for the continent’s premier women’s national team title.

AFC Womenâ€™s Asian Cup India 2022 Qualifiers

Group A: Chinese Taipei (H), Bahrain, Turkmenistan, Laos

Group B: Vietnam, Tajikistan (H), Maldives, Afghanistan

Group C: DPR Korea, Singapore, Iraq, Indonesia (H)

Group D: Myanmar (H), United Arab Emirates, Guam, Lebanon

Group E: Korea Republic, Uzbekistan (H), Mongolia

Group F: Philippines, Hong Kong, Nepal (H)

Group G: Jordan, Iran, Bangladesh (H)

Group H: Thailand, Palestine, Malaysia