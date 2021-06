(No Ratings Yet)

45 views

Tehran Times – AHWAZ, Foolad football team defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-0 in the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Luciano Pereira opened the scoring for the host in the 12th minute and Farshad Ahmadzadeh made it 2-0 in the 62nd minute.

Foolad moved up to sixth in the table with the win.

Naft Masjed Soleyman striker Farid Behzadei Karimi could reduce the deficit in the 75th minute but missed his penalty.