Daei congratulates Ronaldo after equaling his record

Football Italia – TEHRAN, Iran legend Ali Daei congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo on equalling his all-time record of 109 international goals. ‘I am honoured that this remarkable achievement will belong to Ronaldo.’

The Juventus striker converted two penalties in Portugal’s 2-2 draw with France this evening, sending them through to the Euro 2020 last 16.

It also took his goals tally at international level to 109, equalling the figure set by Daei for Iran.

“Congratulations to Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now one goal away from breaking the men’s international goal scoring record,” wrote Daei on Instagram.

“I am honoured that this remarkable achievement will belong to Ronaldo – great champion of football and caring humanist who inspires and impacts lives throughout the world.

“Vamos!”

Ronaldo took 178 caps to reach the 109 figure, compared to Daei’s 145 appearances for Iran.

Portugal will face Belgium in the Euro 2020 Round of 16, with a potential quarter-final date against Italy lined up.

CR7 is 36 years old and made his senior Portugal debut in August 2003, at the age of 18 years, six months and 15 days.

He also set a new record this evening, becoming the first man to score at least 20 goals between the World Cup and European Championships.