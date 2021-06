0 views

Tehran Times – ARAD, Ravshan Irmatov has been chosen to officiate the official match between Iran and Iraq at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

The 43-year-old Uzbek official has been a full international referee for FIFA since 2003.

Iran will meet Iraq in a crucial match on Monday at the Al Muharraq Stadium in Arad, Bahrain.

Iran sit second in Group C, two points adrift of leaders Iraq.