AC Milan initiates contacts with Russian giantsâ€™ for striker Sardar Azmoun

MilanReports.com – MILAN, According to reports, AC Milan has initiated contact with Zenit St. Petersburg regarding striker, Sardar Azmoun.

AC Milan‘s primary target is reportedly Olivier Giroud. He has been heavily linked with a move to the Rossoneri in the last few weeks, despite having his contract extended by one year.

Ibrahimovic’s condition is not encouraging and perhaps it is why the Rossoneri decided to move for another striker besides Giroud as well.

According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara have set their sights on Sardar Azmoun who currently plays for Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Azmoun, 26, has a contract ending next year and is a centre-forward that can play with both feet. In the season ended that just ended, he made 29 appearances: scored 19 and assisted 6 others.

There have been contacts between the Rossoneri club and the Russian managers. But, Milan are stalling, for now, claims the newspaper.