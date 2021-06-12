AC Milan initiates contacts with Russian giantsâ€™ for striker Sardar Azmoun

531 views

MilanReports.com – MILAN, According to reports, AC Milan has initiated contact with Zenit St. Petersburg regarding striker, Sardar Azmoun.

AC Milanâ€˜s primary target is reportedly Olivier Giroud. He has been heavily linked with a move to the Rossoneri in the last few weeks, despite having his contract extended by one year.

Ibrahimovicâ€™s condition is not encouragingÂ and perhaps it is why the Rossoneri decided to move for another striker besides Giroud as well.

According to todayâ€™s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara have set their sights on Sardar Azmoun who currently plays for Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Azmoun, 26, has a contract ending next year and is a centre-forward that can play with both feet. In the season ended that just ended, he made 29 appearances: scored 19 and assisted 6 others.

There have been contacts between the Rossoneri club and the Russian managers. But, Milan are stalling, for now, claims the newspaper.