Midfielder Kamyabinia leaves Bahrain due to injury

Tasnim – RIFFA, Iran national football team midfielder Kamal Kamyabinia returned to Tehran due to injury.

The Persepolis player suffered an injury in the match against Zob Ahan in the Iran league but was invited to the national Team by Dragan Skocic.

Kamyabiniaâ€™s injury got worsened in the national team training and the player was forced to return to Iran for treatment.

His absence will be a blow for Iran in their remaining matches against Bahrain, Cambodia and Iraq in the 2022 World Cup qualification.