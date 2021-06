(No Ratings Yet)

102 views

Tasnim – RIFFA, Chinese referee Fu Ming was chosen to officiate the match between Bahrain and Iran at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

The match will be held at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa Monday night.

Fu Ming has been a full international referee for FIFA since 2014.

Bahrain sits top of Group C and holds a three-point lead over Iran.