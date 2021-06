0 views

Tasnim – DOHA, Iranian midfielder Ali Karimi parted company with Qatari giant Al-Duhail.

The 27-year-old player has been reportedly linked with a move to Iranian football team Esteghlal.

Karimi has joined Al-Duhail from Qatar SC in January.

“On behalf of the Al-Duhail fans, we would like to thank you for a drop of sweat and for all your efforts. We wish you success in the next stages,” the Qatari club said.