Team Melli kits for WCQ’s unveiled

Mehr News – TEHRAN, The national Iranian football team or Team Melli, will be wearing white and red kits in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

The national Iranian football team arrived in Bahrain on Monday for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Iran is pitted against Hong Kong, Cambodia, Iraq, and Bahrain in Group C of the Asian Qualifiers where they will don the newly announced home and away kits.

The Iranian side is currently in 3rd place in Group C with 6 points after the four last matches, while Iraq tops the group with 11 points and Bahrain second with 9 points.

Team Melli will play their first match against Hong Kong on Thursday, June 3rd.

The Iranian species of leopard, which is also an endangered species, is depicted on their shirts by Team Melli.

Home Kit (White)

Away Kit (Red)